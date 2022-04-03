New Delhi, April 3 (IANSlife) A healthy diet never sounds appealing because it reminds us of the rustic and bland taste of nuts. However, this is merely a misunderstanding that causes people to abandon a healthy diet. Chef Manish Mehrotra shares how to prepare almonds the right way.

Almond & Sweet Potato Toast

Ingredients

. Almond with skin 3/4 cup

. Bread slice 3-4 no

. Diced roast sweet potato 2 cups

. Sea salt to taste

. Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp

. Chaat masala 1/2 tsp

. Chopped fresh coriander 2 tsp

. Lemon juice 2 tsp

. Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

. Chopped green chilli 1/2 tsp

. Green chutney 1 tbsp

. Olive oil 1 tsp

. Mayonnaise 1tsp

Method:

. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers once it is cool

. In a bowl, add dice of roast sweet potato with salt, pepper, chaat masala, lemon juice, chop ginger, chopped green chilli, green chutney and mayonnaise. toss it well to mix evenly.

. Toast the bread till golden colour.

. Layer the mix of diced sweet potato over toasted bread and drizzle olive oil over it.

. Sprinkle the almond slivers on it and serve.Almond & Cauliflower Rice Salad

Ingredients:

. Almond with skin 1 cup

. Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups

. Sea salt to taste

. Black pepper powder 1/2 tsp

. Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp

. Lemon juice 2 tsp

. Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

. Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

. Cumin seed 1/2 tsp

. Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method:

. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled.

. In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds.

. Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender.

. Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

. Add roasted slivered almonds to it.

. Serve fluffy textured pulao.Almond & Amaranth Kebab

Ingredients:

For almond kebab

. Whole almond 1/4 cup

. Amaranth flour 1/2cup

. Almond flour 1/2 cup

. Chopped ginger 2 tsp

. Chopped garlic 1 tsp

. Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

. Chopped red onions 3 tbsp

. Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp

. Salt to taste

. Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp

. Garam masala powder 1/4 tsp

. Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp

. Oil (for grilling)

Method:

. Roast almonds in preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled.

. In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chilli, mashed potatoes, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves and mix thoroughly.

. Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in a plate.

. Heat oil in a pan on medium flame, pan-fry kebabs to golden and crisp.

. Serve hot kebabs with chutney.

