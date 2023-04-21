HEALTHSOUTH ASIA

Almost 84% kids in B’desh get vaccines by 12 months of age: Unicef

NewsWire
0
0

Valid immunisation coverage in Bangladesh remains high, with almost 84 per cent of children receiving their vaccines by 12 months of age, according to a new report published here by the Unicef.

According to the report titled “The State of the World’s Children 2023: For Every Child, Vaccination”, valid coverage is when a child receives all vaccines due in their first 12 months.

In Bangladesh, health services were initially impacted when the country went into the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, leading to coverage falling below 50 per cent in the following months, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

However, with the support from Unicef, the Bangladesh government moved quickly to address the decline in immunization, and the monthly uptake of vaccines surpassed pre-Covid levels by October 2020.

According to the report, the number of zero-dose children in the South Asian country is 30,000, or less than 1 per cent, of children aged under one year.

Coverage in hard-to-reach areas and urban slums remain low compared to the national coverage, it said.

In 2022, the UN agency had said it delivered 173 million childhood vaccine doses for a value of $80 million.

The success of the child immunization program in Bangladesh is a testament to what is possible when there is sustained political commitment and a well-trained and motivated health workforce, said Sheldon Yett, the Unicef representative to Bangladesh.

“Unicef will continue to support the country in the coming years as it moves towards self-financing of childhood vaccinations,” Yett added.

20230421-095805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

    12-year girl latest rabies victim in Kerala despite vaccine

    Potential therapy to prevent, treat endometrial cancer recurrence

    SL launches probe over 3 new mutations of Delta variant