Alok Tewari shifted as OSD to CBIC

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) In a major transfer, Alok Tewari, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Delhi Customs Zone, has been transferred as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

A notification issued by the Department of Revenue, CBIC, said that Tewari will hand over the charge to Ranjana Jha, Chief Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Delhi, who will look after it in addition to her present charge.

Tewari is an IRS officer of the 1988 batch. The notification said that with the approval of the competent authority, it has been decided to transfer Tewari with immediate effect.

