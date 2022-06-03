SCI-TECHWORLD

Alphabet, Meta had highest-paid median workers in 2021: Report

NewsWire
0
0

The median compensation for most S&P 500 corporations increased last year as the economy grew and the job market tightened, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

The report mentioned that Google parent Alphabet and Facebook’s Meta Platforms had the highest-paid median workers, at almost $300,000. They were among nearly 150 companies that said their median employee earned more than $100,000.

Auto-parts supplier Aptiv PLC had the lowest-paid median worker in the S&P 500 — a full-time factory worker in Mexico who earned less than $7,500 last year. Aptiv was one of 44 companies that reported paying less than $30,000.

Meanwhile, Apple increased worker pay by 18 per cent last year, significantly more than most others in the index.

Overall, the median pay figure rose last year for 278 of the 453 companies in the Journal’s analysis of data collected by MyLogIQ LLC.

A report, this year, said that Google gave four of its top-most senior executives a significant pay hike, raising their base salaries from $650,000 to $1 million.

The report mentioned that the pay hike for top executives came as a senior Google executive said in December that the tech giant would not automatically adjust all employees’ salaries to account for inflation.

20220603-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OPPO Reno 5, Reno 6 starts receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

    NASA in talks with US space startup to secure 1 Soyuz...

    Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering

    Verizon app collecting users browsing history: Report