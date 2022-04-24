SCI-TECHWORLD

Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires robotic software firm Vicarious

Alphabet-owned robotics subsidiary Intrinsic is acquiring the business of Vicarious, a robotics company and Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) leader based in the US, for an undisclosed sum.

The AI/robotic intelligence firm Vicarious has raised $250 million from Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Samsung.

The company describes its tech as, “a turnkey robotics solutions integrator using AI to automate tasks too complex and versatile for traditional automation.”

“For more than a decade, Vicarious has been pushing the boundaries of intelligent robotics and AI across multiple industries with visionary customers, building an interdisciplinary team and unique culture in the process,” Wendy Tan White, CEO of Intrinsic, said in a blog post.

A smaller team from Vicarious will join DeepMind’s research team alongside Vicarious CTO, Dileep George, an AI and neuroscience researcher.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott Phoenix, Vicarious CEO, and an expert team of Vicarious engineers, roboticists and business professionals to the Intrinsic team,” said White.

“We believe that combining our efforts will help us solve industry problems faster and accelerate our shared mission,” he added.

