Star footballer Alphonso Davies will not play Bayern Munich’s next two Bundesliga games after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

However, Bayern insisted that the injury of the Canada international is not so severe and he is not in danger of missing the World Cup.

Davies was taken off just after the hour mark in Bayern’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

“FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break. The 22-year-old full-back suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-2 win at Hertha BSC on Saturday,” the club said.

“The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions’ medical unit. The Canada international’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk,” it added.

Canada is placed in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Davies is one of Canada’s key players at the World Cup, where the country will be making its first appearance since 1986.

