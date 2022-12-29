SPORTSWORLD

Alpine ski racing: Triple Olympic champion Matthias Mayer retires

NewsWire
0
0

Austria’s Matthias Mayer on Thursday announced his retirement from alpine ski racing, bringing an end to a career which included three Winter Olympic gold medals.

Mayer won two Super-G Olympic titles plus gold and bronze medals in Downhill alpine disciplines from 2014 to 2022.

The 32-year-old made the announcement ahead of the men’s Super G race which Mayer won’t take part in.

“I don’t want it enough any more,” Mayer told Austrian broadcaster ORF after looking at Thursday’s course for the Super-G World Cup event in Bormio.

“I had a wonderful last season. I’m happy. But I’ve had enough,” he added.

In addition to his Olympic success, Mayer finished on the podium 45 times on the FIS World Cup circuit, winning 11 races including the prestigious events at Kitzbuhel and Bormio.

20221229-234002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey: Good chance to learn from senior players, says Pawan Rajbhar...

    It’s time to show that Indian girls can play football: U-17...

    Williamson returns, Jadhav makes debut for SRH (Ld)

    I-League: TRAU scrape to 1-0 win over Aizawl