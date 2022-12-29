Austria’s Matthias Mayer on Thursday announced his retirement from alpine ski racing, bringing an end to a career which included three Winter Olympic gold medals.

Mayer won two Super-G Olympic titles plus gold and bronze medals in Downhill alpine disciplines from 2014 to 2022.

The 32-year-old made the announcement ahead of the men’s Super G race which Mayer won’t take part in.

“I don’t want it enough any more,” Mayer told Austrian broadcaster ORF after looking at Thursday’s course for the Super-G World Cup event in Bormio.

“I had a wonderful last season. I’m happy. But I’ve had enough,” he added.

In addition to his Olympic success, Mayer finished on the podium 45 times on the FIS World Cup circuit, winning 11 races including the prestigious events at Kitzbuhel and Bormio.

