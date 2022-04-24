INDIA

Altaf Bukhari applauds Modi’s promise to J&K youth

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that he will bring prosperity to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister was in Pali village of Samba in Jammu on Sunday where he participated in the celebration of the National Panchayati Raj Day and addressed aGram Sabhas’ across the country.

In his message to youth of J&K, Modi said that they will not see the miseries that their parents and grandparents have seen in the past.

Bukhari while appreciating Prime Minister’s assurance said that he hopes the follow-up initiatives would be taken to realise the PM’s commitment to the youth.

“Prime Minister’s words about the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are heart-warming. And, I am sure his commitment will be fulfilled with the required steps immediately.”

He said that the people of Kashmir have suffered tremendously during the past several decades, but the new generation should see a new era of prosperity and development. He also praised Prime Minister for his vision for the developmental projects.

