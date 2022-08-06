Opposition nominee for Vice President Margaret Alva on Saturday congratulated her contender — NDA-backed candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, after the latter emerged victorious in the Vice-Presidential election.

She said: “This election is over. The battle for protecting our constitution, strengthening our democracy & restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue.”

She thanked all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for her in this election and all the volunteers for their selfless service “during our short but intense campaign”.

She said the election was an opportunity for the Opposition to work together, to leave the past behind and build trust amongst each other.

“Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition. It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility,” she added

The Election Commission announced former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s victory at a press conference after the counting of votes.

As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both houses of the Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the country’s 16th Vice-President.

Utpal Kumar Singh, returning officer for the vice presidential election, said that of total 780 electors, only 725 voted for the vice presidential poll. Of total 725 votes, 15 votes were found invalid and 710 votes valid.

As per the Election Commission, Dhankhar secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Alva got only 182 votes.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also congratulated Dhankhar.

In a tweet, he said: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the Vice-President of India.

“People of Rajasthan are happy that Jagdeep Dhankhar has become the second Vice-President from Rajasthan after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat,” he added.

