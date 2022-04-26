INDIA

Alwar temple demolition: Raj govt suspends Rajgarh SDO, 2 others

NewsWire
0
0

After facing flak, the Rajasthan government has suspended Rajgarh sub-divisional officer Keshav Meena, municipal EO Banwarilal Meena and Rajgarh municipal chairperson Satish Duharia in connection with the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in the name of removal of encroachment in Rajgarh, Alwar.

By suspending the Rajgarh Municipal chairperson, Sub-Divisional Officer and others, the state goverment is trying to send out a strict message, said officials.

As per information, Keshav Kumar Meena, the SDM of Alwar’s Rajgarh, has been accused of demolishing the temple. The Personnel Department issued his suspension order. In fact, his transfer and suspension orders were taken out almost simultaneously.

On Monday night, the state government also issued transfer orders of 239 RAS officers in a major administrative reshuffle.

Keshav Kumar Meena’s name is at number 186 in the transfer list of 239 RAS officers.

Alwar ADM Dr Sunita Pankaj has also been transferred.

Meanwhile, BJP Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, who went to investigate this matter on behalf of BJP, said that the temple of Rajgarh was not under encroachment.

He demanded that the government rebuild temples which have been demolished and tender an apology. Compensation should be given to those whose houses are razed a judicial inquiry ordered against the guilty officers.

The three-member BJP Inquiry Committee has submitted its report to the party’s state president Satish Poonia.

20220426-123804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC asks production houses, film bodies to form ICC

    Address Covid anxiety in children

    Labourer whose hand was chopped off in MP thanks police for...

    Dharmendra Pradhan discusses plan to woo Brahmin community