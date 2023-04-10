ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Always by each other’s side’: Karisma shares throwback picture with Kareena

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor shared a special memory with sister Kareena on Siblings Day and expressed that they both always supported each other through good and bad times.

In the picture, they both can be seen sharing fun moments. While Karisma seems to be writing something in a diary or signing an autograph, Kareena can be seen smiling. Karisma wrote in the caption: “Always by each other’s side. (heart emoji) #SisterLove #SiblingsDayEveryday”

Both the sisters have a successful career in Bollywood and are seen supporting each other. Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the movie ‘Prem Qaidi’ and became a star in the 1990s by giving several hits including ‘Jigar’, ‘Anari’, ‘Coolie No.1’, ‘Jeet’. She became a star with her roles in movies such as ‘Raja Hindustani’, and ‘Dil To Paagal Hai’. Karisma won the best actress award for ‘Fiza’.

On the other hand, Kareena made her film debut much later in the year 2000 with the film ‘Refugee’ opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Post this, there was no looking back and she worked in a number of successful films including ‘Asoka’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, among others.

