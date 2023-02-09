Ahead of the inaugural player auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), India’s middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues said since the announcement of the league came, she had been imagining the processes of the auction in her mind.

On February 13 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, a total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the WPL Player Auction. Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations.

The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players. “We have always watched the men’s IPL and how the auctions are going to be. I was already glued to it and it is very exciting.”

“So, we always imagine what it would be like for us to experience that kind of a moment and have not experienced that yet because it has not yet happened. But when it happens, I’m sure it’s going to be special because it’s the first edition of the WPL,” Jemimah, who has registered for the auction at a base price of INR 50 lakh, was quoted as saying by JioCinema.

Jemimah, who made her international debut in 2018 and has scored 1,575 runs at an average of close to 30 in 75 Women’s T20Is, threw light on how she took up the sport simply for the love of it, without even knowing that women’s cricket existed.

“I just loved playing cricket and all I wanted to do was that. So, wherever we would get players, you know – a lot of times we didn’t have grounds at that time – especially for a girl playing cricket in India was pretty odd at that time.”

“Would not say it’s not happening. But I personally and my dad, who was my coach, he also didn’t know that women’s cricket existed. I just played for the pure joy of playing cricket.”

Jemimah, currently with the Indian team for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, also spoke about her idol and fellow Mumbaikar, legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar. “So, growing up, being a Mumbaikar, there is only one name that comes out, Sachin Tendulkar. I mean, it is a crime if I say another name.”

“But no, I think growing up he was the one because I remember everyone saying the moment Sachin Tendulkar used to get out, the TV was turned off. It was a similar thing in my house.”

