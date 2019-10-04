Always looking for that one great love: Shruti Haasan

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has opened up about her personal life and says she always looks for “that one great love”.

Shruti was in a conversation with host Lakshmi Manchu on the sets for VOOT’s “Feet Up with the Stars Telugu”. In a tête-à-tête with Lakshmi, the actress spilled the beans about her relationships and love life.

Lakshmi told Shruti: “You have had a few relationships.”

To which, Shruti said: “Only one!”

Lakshmi then said: “Ok, we all have relationships and heartbreaks, but what was your opinion about love and relation during the start of your career?”

Shruti’s replied: “I was the cool type. I was very innocent, and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person, that’s why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me.”

Shruti didn’t stop here and gave a detailed insight.

“Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets, it was overall a good experience for me. I have learnt a lot and it was a learning experience. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for.”

“It’s not a romantic cinema love, we know we are in cinema. Honestly, it’s between two people who grow together for each other. World is full of judgement, so we should be able to understand and communicate with each other”, she added.

“What are the king-like qualities to rule your heart?”, Lakshmi asked.

Shruti said: “Honesty, sense of humor, clean, no smelly.”

