Always strive to be the best but in the right way: Kohli to Pandya

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) You have the hunger to be number one by your own hard work and not by pushing anyone else down, is the advice that Indian captain Virat Kohli gave to his teammate and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“Just two days ago, I was speaking to Virat. I asked him ‘what is the reason for your success?” Pandya is quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

“He replied back ‘your attitude is fine, everything is fine, just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that level of consistency. You should have great hunger to be the no. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down. By your own hard work and on your own merit, to become the no. 1 should be your goal’,” Pandya said.

Pandya made his international debut under M.S. Dhoni and his Test debut under Virat Kohli. He also plays for Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

“Now I know how why Virat is so consistent. Players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni — they don’t like being at no. 2. At the same time, if these players come 2nd, they don’t mind that either.

“They want to be no. 1, but their greatness is such that if they come at 2nd place, they have no problems. They will re-start the process of hardwork to be the no.1,” the all-rounder said.

“You have strive to be the best. If you’re a bowler, you have to be the best. If you’re training, then you have to be eager to train. In life, you need to compete with yourself,” Pandya said.

–IANS

rkm/bbh