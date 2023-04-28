ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh are romancing away in latest track ‘Meherbaan’

‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Aly Goni and ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actress Reem Sameer Shaikh are seen sharing screen space in their latest track ‘Meherbaan’, sung by Sonu Kakkar and Abhijit Shrivastava.

Talking about the song, Aly said: “‘Meherbaan’ is one track which I wanted to be a part of immediately after I heard it. It’s one of those tracks which stays with you for long after hearing it and sets the perfect mood which will make your day. We shot the track within 3 hours and it was one the quickest and most precise shots ever.”

Reem further added: “‘Meherbaan’ is one song which is very close to my heart. I enjoyed shooting for it with Aly and would like to thank Tony for making me a part of it. I’m sure everyone is going to be humming our track for a long time.”

The song is produced by Tony Kakkar and Runali Bhagat and they appreciated the performance by Aly and Reem.

“‘Meherbaan’ is one of the first tracks which we shot and began our association together. The track is very soothing and sets one’s romantic mood right. Aly and Reem have done a fabulous job together and we are glad that everything turned out well”, said producers Runali and Tony.

‘Meherbaan’ has been produced by Kakkar Music Factory helmed by Tony Kakkar and Yo 24 Entertainment helmed by Runali Bhagat.

