Charismatic Australian women’s team cricketer Alyssa Healy is looking forward to leading the national side in the T20I series in India, claiming she is a different leader compared to Meg Lanning.

Healy will become the seventh Australian women’s skipper in the T20I series against India, with full-time captain Meg Lanning continuing her indefinite break from the game, according to ICC.

Healy was recently appointed the vice-captain of the side after Rachael Haynes’ retirement and now will be elevated to the position of captain in Lanning’s absence. But the wicketkeeper-batter is relishing the challenge while pointing out that her way of leading the side will be different to Lanning’s.

Healy said ahead of the first T20I in Mumbai, “The lines are very blurry … there’s a little bit to it, but it’s an interesting one, I think I’ve been given the freedom to make it mine and make it my role.”

Healy also gave an update on Lanning’s future, saying, “We’re not 100 per cent certain on what the future holds for Meg, she’ll make some decisions in her own time and she’s afforded that opportunity.”

“For me right now, it’s captaining this series and captaining this group and for me, I’m a very different leader to Meg, I’m a different personality, and it’s about me just putting my spin on that role and making sure that I’m doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we’ve had,” she further added.

Healy concluded that she relished facing tough challenges and was looking forward to leading the side in Mumbai. “It’s not an easy job, but it’s a challenge and I love a challenge, I love thriving on those high-pressure situations.”

The five-match T20I series will be vital for both sides as they ramp up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in South Africa at the start of 2023. The matches will be played between December 9-20 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

