Alyssa Healy unhappy as proposed women’s IPL dates clash with WBBL

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Australia women’s cricketer Alyssa Healy has expressed her unhappiness regarding the proposed dates of the women’s IPL, which is expected to be played during men’s edition of the cash-rich league, slated to begin from September 19 in the UAE.

The 13th edition of the men’s IPL was shifted to the UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India and it was reported that women’s IPL will be held somewhere in the same window, preferably November.

“Look the Governing Council will take these decisions. It is not an individual’s decision. It seems like it was a premature statement which actually undermines the GC,” a BCCI functionary in the know of development, told IANS.

If the women’s IPL indeed goes ahead as per the reports, it is likely to clash with this year’s edition of the women’s Big Bash League and Healy has expressed her concerns regarding the same. She first came up with a sarcastic tweet, which read: “So during the WBBL….cool.”

She further asked: “So the Indian players who’ve already signed WBBL contacts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in Australia for WBBL? Good luck with that.”

The WBBL 6 is scheduled to begin on the weekend of October 17-18, highlighted by match between defending champions Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers. This season’s three-match finals series is scheduled to be played from November 27-29 with times and a venue to be confirmed.

–IANS

