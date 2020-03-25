Am committed to my team despite the uncertainties: Bindra

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra said that he is committed to his undertakings despite the uncertainty due to the coronavirus situation. The country is under a 21-day lockdown since Wednesday to deal with the pandemic that has taken 20 lives thus far in India and over 20,000 around the world.

“I can’t claim to do much as India fights the corona pandemic but, despite the uncertainty I am committed to my team for the foreseeable future. I will carry the load for as long as I can. Till we are back to helping our patients,athletes and clients. @abtpindia @abfoundationind,” Bindra tweeted on Friday tagging the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) and the Abhinav Bindra.

Earlier, Bindra had tweeted that the athletes should now concentrate on taking care of themselves now that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed.

“Now that the scenario around the Tokyo Games is clear it is paramount to Safe Guard Athletes,suspend training camps immediately and make athletes feel like contributors to the community by being socially responsible. Their health and of those around them is what matters,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, that if the citizens don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

