Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath, taking a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the demands of the Jat community, on Sunday said that he is not an “announcement” machine, hence he does not make announcements of proposals but believes in execution of work.

A “Mahakumbh” of the Jat community was held here and Kamal Nath, who attended it, called the community “aware”. “I wanted to be present here, therefore I left another programme to join you,” he told the gathering.

The people of Jat community also presented a letter of demands to the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Responding to the letter, Kamal Nath said: “I have listened to your demands. I do not announce, but I believe in implementation. I will present an account regarding this (the letter of demand) when the next conference is held.”

He also spoke about the diversity in the country, wondering if there is any other nation where so many festivals are celebrated, and so many gods are worshipped.

“Our country stands under one flag. It has been standing as the culture of our country is ‘the culture of integration’. We connect hearts and we build relationships. People of many religions and castes live in your village. This is brotherhood, and this is the culture of our country,” the senior Congress leader said.

He further said B.R. Ambedkar had come up with the Constitution to safeguard and shield the culture of India.

“We will have to protect the culture for our Constitution. Today is the time to protect our culture and our constitution,” Kamal Nath said.

