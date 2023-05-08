Shamsudeen doesn’t know what his emotions are, as at times he is happy and at times he is sad.

On Sunday he and his family hailing from nearby Tanur in Malappuram district had reached the local tourist destination at Tanur and had purchased 4 tickets for Rs 400 for a boat ride.

Soon the boat that takes the locals for a pleasure ride was spotted by Shamsudeen from a distance.

“Somehow I felt when I saw it, there was something wrong in the way it was positioned as it was inclined to one side. I was observing it for a while and when the boat with passengers came to the jetty, I told my wife, I feel there is something wrong with the boat and hence we are not boarding it,” said Shamsudeen.

“The people who man the boat said that he doesn’t need to pay for the children as they can travel for free. But somehow I felt I will not travel and convinced my wife and others, we will not go in the boat,” added Shamsudeen.

“Now with the news of the biggest tragedy witnessed in my home town, I at times feel happy that I and my family are alive now, but soon I am overcome with grief when I hear the cries and see the deep sadness of those who lost their near and dear ones,” added Shamsudeen.

The ill-fated boat, Atlantic, which capsized around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday night as it was nearing the jetty left 22 dead.

Ten passengers who were rescued are in hospitals and the latest reports say all of them are out of danger.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who reached the accident site on Monday announced a judicial probe and ex-gratia payment of Rs one million to the family of each of the deceased and free treatment for all the injured.

Meanwhile, contrary to earlier reports that one person was missing, he was traced to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

