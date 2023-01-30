Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who is in Kashmir on the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Monday released a video and praised the spellbound beauty of the valley.

Shivakumar further stated that Kashmir belongs to India and it is an asset to the country. “We must protect it. Thanks to Indian soldiers who carry out their duties in these extreme conditions and protect our borders,” he said.

Talking about the beauty of Kashmir, Shivakumar said, “The snow started falling at 2 a.m. The entire region is covered in snow. When I came out of my room in the morning I witnessed snowfall for the first time and I was spellbound by its beauty. I have never witnessed anything of this sort in my life.”

“I have visited Switzerland and other countries. But, I have not seen such scenic beauty anywhere. I can’t forget this experience,” he says in the video.

“The historical Bharat Jodo Yatra, taken up by Rahul Gandhi to unite broken minds and to create an awareness among people regarding day to day problems, is ending on Monday. The yatra has covered a distance of 3,570 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and has created a history,” Shivakumar said.

“The successful completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress shows the concern of the party towards the country. About 100 MP’s, office-bearers and top leaders have arrived in Kashmir to take part in the rally,” Shivakumar added.

