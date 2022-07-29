Sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash said their new album, “Sand And Foam”, is inspired from the works of the renowned Lebanese-American writer, poet and visual artist, Kahlil Gibran.

Amaan says: “As Gibran says, ‘music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.’ It’s with that very ethos that we have created this album.”

“We are ever so grateful to all of the amazing artists who have teamed up with us on this very memorable album. A first for us in this genre.”

Elaborating about the album, Ayaan adds: “Taking as inspiration from the master of timeless wisdom, Khalil Gibran’s illustrious works, especially in current times, I feel that his thoughts are so very relevant.”

“It was something we collectively wanted to execute musically.”

“Literally as Gibran says, ‘solitude is a silent storm that breaks down all our dead branches; yet it sends our living roots deeper into the living heart of the living earth.’ I am so honored to have been a part of this process,” he says.

Some of the special guest appearances on the record include Claudia Acuna (vocals), Latin Grammy nominee; Tivon Pennicott (sax); Caliph (rap), Oran Etkins (saxophone), Malini Aswathi (vocals) and Sudha Raghunanthan (vocals).

