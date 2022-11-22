BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Amagi acquires Streamwise to boost its streaming data analytics solutions

Media technology company Amagi on Tuesday said it has acquired Streamwise, an early-stage data aggregation and reporting platform for content distributors, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will help Amagi to enhance its data solutions capabilities with comprehensive, more streamlined reporting and dashboards.

“Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimise their distribution and generate better ROI (return on investment),” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi.

Amagi plans to offer Streamwise capabilities as a stand-alone offering to customers.

Once it is integrated with the Amagi product suite in the coming months, customers will be able to additionally subscribe to Streamwise solutions in a seamless manner.

“Our combined offering will help content distributors make smart decisions and scale their business in the streaming economy by saving content, sales, marketing, and finance executives from repetitive, manual, and error-prone processes,” said Doug Shineman, CEO of Streamwise, who is joining Amagi to lead business development for its new analytics vertical.

Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media, among others.

Earlier this month, Amagi announced it has raised over $100 million, including $80 million in primary capital, from global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

The investment brought Amagi’s valuation to $1.4 billion, representing an increase from the $1 billion valuation the company reached in March this year with a $95 million investment from Accel, Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures.

