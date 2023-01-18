ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amala Paul ‘denied’ entry to Kerala temple, alleges religious discrimination

NewsWire
0
0

Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul has alleged that she was denied entry in the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple, near here.

The actor claimed that on Monday that she was allegedly refused ‘darshan’ by temple authorities, citing customs which allow only Hindus inside the premises.

But a determined Amala offered her prayers to the deity from the road in front of the temple.

Sharing her experience in the temple’s visitors’ register, she wrote “Felt the spirit even though she didn’t see the Goddess”.

“It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn’t go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion.”

But the temple authorities of the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple Trust stated they were only following the temple customs.

“Many devotees of other religions have come to visit the temple, but no one knows that. However, when a celebrity comes, it becomes controversial,” said an official.

Thirty-one-year-old Paul is a hugely popular actress in the South Indian film industry with successful hits in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

20230118-143003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Netflix come together for mega-series ‘Heeramandi’

    ‘Kalaavathi’ from Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ garners 50 mn views

    Samuthirakani confirms directing Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming multi-starrer

    Shivani Mukesh Kothari joins cast of ‘Maddam Sir’