Actress Amala Paul will be seen in the upcoming Tamil investigative venture ‘Cadaver’, where she will be seen playing a police surgeon. She says the voice of the story is intense and it demands a more consistent and serious approach to the role.

The Hindi version of the trailer was released by Boman Irani whereas the Tamil version was rolled out by superstar Mohanlal and Anirudh which received equally amazing responses.

On playing an investigative narration, she said: “Cadaver is the most interesting character I have played so far. The voice of the story is intense and it demands a more consistent and serious approach to the role. I was so surprised by the trailer; you never really get to understand the work you have put in unless you see it out there.”

“The reaction to the trailer was really unexpected. It received so much love from our fans. The comments coming from all the fans on the movie were really fulfilling. Their appreciation really pushes me to do better and work better and diverse characters.”

‘Cadaver’ is produced by Amala Paul herself and is directed by Anoop S. Panicker. The film stars Amala, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, and Athulya Ravi, and will be streaming from August 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.

