Amalgamation of modern and traditional

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANSlife) The 12th edition of IFFD’s India Runway Week saw a blend of Indian and western design on the ramp with focus on the handloom, sustainability, and social cause.

The three-day event which started on October 4 at Saket saw Bollywood celebrities like Neelima Azeem, Vaani Kapoor and Esha Gupta turning showstoppers.

Day 1 of India Runway Week saw names Jaivik Naari, Rasleen Kohli, Jasleen Kaur, Vinay Saurabh, Aastha Kaushik, Priyanka Choudhary, Peeli Kothi by Ambica and House of Archana on the ramp. Veteran actress Neelima Azeem opened the show for Jaivik Naari with her classical dance performance.

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Nikhita Tandon in collaboration with Ted Baker watches.

The following day kicked off with Ethical Design Challenge where the winner Sahiba Aggarwal was offered financial support as well as bagged a sponsored show by IFFD.

Accessory designer Akassh K. Aggarwal showcased his collection themed “Silent Stories” dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community, acknowledging their struggle to acceptance. The collection comprised of accessories inspired by the old tribal art of Peroi and terracotta, Benarasi meena work, wood karigari from Kashmir.

Actress Esha Gupta closed the show for Aayana by Siimi, who presented a pre-bridal, bridal wear collection with intricate detailing of Lucknowi thread work.

Other designers who showcased their work on the day were Vijaya Krishna, Rituvan Gupta, Purnima Gulati, Manish Gupta, and Poonam Dubey.

The closing day of the India Runway Week also saw discussions on breast cancer awareness. Panel discussions were held to raise awareness about the issue.

Ace designer Anupamaa Dayal showcased her pink collection with around 25 breast cancer survivors walking the ramp.

The evening also saw creations by designer Deepthi Ganesh, Ramink Pahwa, Miku Kumar, and Jenny Saluja. Nida Mahmood brought the curtains of India Runway Week down with her creations which were a delicate mix of handlooms, khadi and mercerized kinds of cotton with subtle polka dots and stripes, heady textures and a dash of embroidery teamed with delicate laces.

