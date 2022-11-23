New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANSlife) Since 1992, Aman Le Melezin, a landmark of the Alps, has provided the best all-around skiing in France from its breathtaking location in Courchevel 1850. This outstanding hotel, which is both a well-known ski retreat and a gourmet and health destination, will commemorate its 30th anniversary as it reopens for the ski season this year on December 9. To commemorate the event, the venue will host a variety of special deals and one-of-a-kind activities that make the most of the hotel’s desirable setting, first-rate amenities, and unmatched local expertise.

Aman Le Melezin claims one of the most coveted locations in Courchevel 1850, in the heart of Les Trois Vallees, with a location located on BellecotePiste with breathtaking mountain and forest vistas all around. Aman-finessed ski-in/ski-out services, a comprehensive wellness sanctuary, a variety of fine dining restaurants, and convivial apres ski areas are all available to guests staying in the hotel’s 31 Chambres and Suites, the majority of which have balconies or expansive terraces, several of which have outdoor cedar hot-tubs, and all of which have breathtaking views. The latter feature Nama, Aman’s renowned Japanese restaurant, as well as a sizable sun deck and bar that are only a short glide from the village’s attractions.

Unforgettable experiences

Even the most experienced skiers will find the First Tracks trip, which was introduced by Aman Le Melezin, to be exhilarating. y. An expert ski instructor leads you to the valley’s highest point, where views of Mont Blanc and La Grande Casse are revealed. Then, skiers can begin a breathtaking solo descent down “La Combe de la Saulire,” a storied ski run where new snow is protected from brisk winds year-round, allowing an untainted descent down the mountains. e.

Sating appetites stimulated by the pristine Alpine air, Aman Le Melezin’s anniversary dining experiences include Evening Adventure at Les Pres de la Croix, a picture postcard mountain chalet, and apres ski Aman Champagne & Volzhenka Caviar pairing at the hotel’s bar. The first involves a horse-drawn carriage ride at dusk from La Tania (a 30-minute drive from the hotel) to Les Pres de la Croix, where a typical Savoyard dinner of cheese fondue or hotpot awaits beside a roaring log fire. A bespoke five-course menu created by a private chef can also be arranged on Friday evenings. Children can play games in the chalet’s mezzanine or sled beneath the stars before the homeward journey (by toboggan or snowbike to La Tania) concludes with a taxi-transfer back to the hotel.

This coming ski season, there will be another another celebration on the slopes of Courchevel when the ski town hosts the FIS World Ski Championships. The tournament will be held on a brand-new, 3,200-meter-long piste called l’Eclipse from February 6 to February 19, 2022. Guests travelling at this time can utilise Aman Le Melezin as a base to watch the best snowsports athletes in the world compete because it is close by.

Optimising wellbeing

This season, a number of additional in-suite extras have been added to help guests maintain their wellness routines, catering to those who want to concentrate on their health. Along with a meditation room with a yoga mat and a Techno gym bench area with weights, options include a healthy mini bar with fresh juices, loose-leaf teas, and wholesome snacks. Singing bowls, incense, Tiger Balm, bath oil, candles, and even a customised music playlist can be added to suites and rooms for wellness-conscious visitors. They ensure that every resolution connected to health, relaxation, and a stress-free start is easily accomplished, making them ideal for individuals looking for a new beginning as they enter 2023.

Further, two new health and fitness methods, Wellness in the Snow and Extreme Snow Sports & Recovery, can now be incorporated into any stay of five nights or more. The Wellness in the Snow method includes a daily 60-minute private functional fitness or yoga/meditation lesson, daily healthy breakfast and lunch or dinner, one snow-forest bathing and snowshoe hike with a mountain guide, one snowshoe jogging session with a private instructor, a healthy picnic on the slopes, one electric snow bike session, a snowmobiling cruise through the forest and one heli-sky tour or paragliding experience. In addition to a three-hour Aman Signature Spa Journey, a 90-minute Functional Facial, one Iyashi Dome sauna session with moisturising paraffin hand mask and ice bath, daily apres ski ‘teatox’ with healthy mocktails or Newby Herbal Teas, and exclusive spa-inspired turndown gifts every night.

Alpine fitness is elevated through the Extreme Snow Sports & Recovery approach. This includes a daily 30-minute private manual stretching session, a power breakfast, lunch, and dinner, one full-day of cross-country skiing or freestyle skiing with a professional, two sessions of heli-skiing or snowboarding with a professional, a picnic lunch on the slopes, one session of riding an electric snow bike, and a snowmobile tour through the forest. A 60-minute CBD oil deep tissue massage, two Iyashi Dome sauna treatments with ice baths, one 30-minute snow sunburn facial, moisturising paraffin hand mask, daily après-ski “teatox,” and special spa-themed turndown gifts round out these experiences.

Perfect timing

Additionally, guests can reserve a number of exclusives for the upcoming season. The resort’s opening week is marked by The Call of Courchevel (9-16 December), while the Ski or Spa Escape, which is offered on a limited number of dates throughout the season, is perfect for travelling partners who want to experience different facets of the alpine refuge. The Year of the Rabbit and Easter Time Sojourn, which occur in 2023 during the height of the season, commemorate these unique events.

