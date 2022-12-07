ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aman Verma: Finding suitable roles that thrill can be difficult

Popular TV actor Aman Verma, who will be seen in the new family drama ‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’, says it is not easy to get an opportunity to play a role that is strong and relatable as well.

Moreover, he feels that most of the best characters are women-oriented and thus he finds himself fortunate for getting a chance to play a ‘powerful’ character.

He shares: “Finding suitable roles and characters that thrill an actor can be difficult because most of the best roles and characters are women-oriented. I found my character, Bhanu, to be quite relatable, so when I was asked to play this part, I readily agreed. Making my comeback with a strong character and a powerful story was obvious since I feel the story to be really engaging and it has a strong message.”

Aman is always remembered for hosting the show ‘Khullja Sim Sim’. He made his acting debut with ‘Pachpan Khambe Laal Deewarein’ in 1993, and later appeared in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’.

Aman also did several movies like ‘Andaaz’, ‘Baghban’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, ‘Baabul’, ‘Chicken Curry Law’, and many more.

According to him, TV shows portray female characters that are relatable and strong, and viewers love watching them but generally, such roles are not there for male actors though he is lucky to get such a chance to depict such a personality on screen.

“Audiences love characters that offer fascinating material and which are quite relatable, and women usually play a big part in expressing their emotions best. Finding one such character or a role for a male artist is very rare, but I’m glad that the creators have created a character like Bhanu who is equally important and strong which excites me and I hope that the viewers will love the show and my character like they have always loved,” he adds.

‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’ will air on Star Bharat from December 12.

