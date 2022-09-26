INDIA

Amanatullah Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody in Waqf board graft case

NewsWire
0
3

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan was arrested on September 16. He was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his five-day custodial interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) which was allowed by the court on September 21.

According to the top Anti-Corruption Branch sources, the first FIR into the case was registered in January 2020 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

Later section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as section 409 of the IPC were added into the case.

Following the two-year-old case, the Anti-Corruption Branch had summoned the legislator, on September 16 while it parallely conducted raids at four locations connected to him and found incriminating material at multiple places.

As per officials, Khan has also allegedly misappropriated the funds of the Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi Government. During ACB’s raid at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition were also seized.

20220926-153005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leader moves Delhi HC to adopt Indian holistic integrated...

    Chandigarh Civic body seeks continuation of UT status

    Potholes in Bengaluru: FIRs against officers for negligence

    Robert Vadra threatens legal action over ‘hacking’ of children’s Insta accounts