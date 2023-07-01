INDIA

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Amanda Bynes has left the mental health facility almost two weeks after she was admitted there, but has worked with her team to put a plan in place to keep her healthy, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She’ll start outpatient care and will have a medical professional checking in daily, while Amanda will also be monitored to ensure she is taking her medication.

As per TMZ, Amanda was placed on a “5150 hold” for the second time this year after apparently calling police for help, last month.

The actress was previously placed on a psychiatric hold in March after she was seen walking around naked in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told TMZ she flagged down a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode before calling police.

As per ‘Female First UK’, at the time, sources said that Amanda, who has also struggled with substance abuse, had likely been living “on the streets for days” before the incident.

The former child star’s ex-fiance Paul Michael, also told Page Six she had probably been “off her meds”.

Amanda was in hospital for three weeks before starting outpatient treatment and her eight-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after the court determined the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”

2023070132453

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ATP Rankings: Alcaraz retains top spot, Djokovic slips to third; Bopanna...

    Opposition parties ‘chronic liars’, says Punjab CM

    Bible distribution: TN BJP comes out against Salem Government Medical college

    Novelist Anthony Horowitz wasn’t confident about idea of ‘Magpie Murders’