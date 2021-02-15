Actress Amanda Holden is reportedly not going to face any fine for breaching Covid protocol when she made a round trip from London to Cornwall amid lockdown.

“Officers turned up at her parents’ this afternoon to ask about the visit. As they left they said this would be the end of the matter,” a source said, according to a report in thesun.co.uk.

The actor’s spokesperson explained the situation, too: “Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly father. On balance Amanda felt the round trip necessary to contain the matter at her family home. The situation has now been aided and Amanda is back in London. She did not act on a whim and has adhered to Covid rules every step of the way in all lockdowns.”

