ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic ‘Mean Girls’ role

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost lost playing the iconic character Karen Smith in 2004’s ‘Mean Girls’.

During a video interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, Seyfried, 37, said that she believes she was cast in the role because she “played that person in high school in order to stay out of the drama” before recalling the specifics of her audition, reports people.com.

“I’d first auditioned for Regina, and I’d flown out to L.A. for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting,” Seyfried, who was 17 at the time, said of her first film role. “I met (Gretchen Wieners actress) Lacey Chabert for the first time, and Lindsay Lohan was in the room and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina.”

“I flew home, and they were like, ‘You know what, let’s – we think you’re more correct for Karen,’ so I was like, ‘Oh, God, okay, sure,’ ” she added of the casting process. ‘Mean Girls’ casting director Marci Liroff once told Cosmopolitan UK that while the production initially wanted Lively, who had not yet rose to fame for 2005’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, to play Karen, producer Lorne Michaels ultimately suggested casting Seyfried in the role.

“(Lively) came down to the final tests but, at some point, some of the filmmakers said to keep looking,” Liroff said during a 2019 interview with the outlet.

“Amanda Seyfried had read for Regina and we really liked her but then Lorne suggested, ‘Why don’t we make her Karen?’ “

20230224-101403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nick Carter accused of raping underage autistic girl during Backstreet Boys...

    Oscars 2023 will include all 23 categories presented live on air

    Jason Momoa: Oscar Isaac is my new man-crush

    Tom Hiddleston to star in drama series ‘The White Darkness’