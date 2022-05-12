Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried was one of the ‘Mean Girls’ in the massively popular Lindsay Lohan starrer 2004 movie, ‘Mean Girls’.

In the movie, Amanda plays the role of the stereotypical “dumb blonde” but she gained popular for a particular scene where her character, Karen Smith states that she can hold/feel her breasts and predict if it’s going to rain.

There is also a scene towards the end of the movie, where Amanda’s character, Karen, holds her breasts and then smiles and tells the camera the weather report.

It has ben 18 years since Mean Girls released the actress now shares that back then she would have boys approach her and reference that weather scene, which totally grossed her out.

As reported by Variety, Amanda told Marie Claire that boys used to come up to her and reference the weather scenes, especially the one where she is soaked in the rainstorm.

Speaking about the reaction to her ‘Mean Girls’ scene, Amanda said, “I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

The actress goes on to talk about what young actors have to now endure not just in terms of media reporters but also the millions of eyes on social media and said, “I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security.”

She added, “They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

Amanda Seyfried was recently on the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue and in the interview, she spoke about how critical it was for her to not be “pigeonholed by Mean Girls’ success.”

She added that once the movie released the only offers, she received in Hollywood had her playing the “pretty blonde”. Amanda said, this was one of the reasons she joined ‘Big Love’, because her role in that was far different from Karen Smith of ‘Mean Girls’.

Amanda said, “At the very beginning of my career, if I hadn’t done ‘Big Love,’ I was going to be Karen Smith. All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were just, like, blonde girl friends. I wasn’t going to be the lead, because for whatever reason I didn’t fit into that. I don’t know what it was.”

Speaking about those days, Amanda added, “I remember for one movie – I can’t say the name – it was between me and some model for a kind of ancillary character. And I was like, Oh God, it doesn’t matter who it is! And if it doesn’t matter, I don’t know if I want to be a part of it.’ But at the same time, I wanted to work, and I wanted to work with the actors involved. Luckily, I then had opportunities that went a different way pretty quickly, and I’m grateful for that.”

Amanda was recently seen in the series, ‘The Dropout’ where she plays the role of Elizabeth Holmes. She earned plenty of praise for her performance and is rumoured to be among the frontrunners for an Emmy nomination for this role.