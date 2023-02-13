Amandeep Drall, who finished tied third in the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, is back to get a shot at a domestic win before embarking on the sojourn to South Africa for two events in March.

The runner-up in the Women’s Indian Open last year, Amandeep is looking to build on her success on the domestic Tour to give her a shot at a maiden win on the Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep will start as one of the big favourites for the third leg at the historic Royal Calcutta Golf Club and will battle it out with Seher Atwal, who won the first leg of the Tour this year. Both Amandeep and Seher played at the opening event on the LET Tour in Kenya, which was won by India’s Aditi Ashok. Amandeep made the cut and finished tied 52nd, while Seher in her first LET outing outside India missed the cut.

While Amandeep is assured of a lot of starts this year on LET, Seher will often have to wait to get into the main draw. In the meantime, she will be looking to sharpening her game on the growing domestic circuit.

Other players hoping to make an impact will be Sneha Singh, Neha Tripathi and Astha Madan. Sneha despite having won on the Tour, while being an amateur, is yet to win as a pro. Neha has not won in sometime and Astha Madan will be hoping to get back to form and have another go at the LET like she did earlier.

Pranavi Urs, winner of the second leg, and Ridhima Dilawari are playing on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

An interesting addition to the field is Kriti Chowhan, who after representing India as an amateur, has now turned professional.

