Amandeep, Srishti seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

TV actresses Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh, who play the roles of sisters turned saas-bahu in the new show, ‘Chashni’ visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Riddhi-Siddhi for the success of their upcoming show.

Expressing her gratitude and enthusiasm, Amandeep said: “I feel blessed and grateful that I got a chance to seek blessings from Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the launch of my show. I felt the jitters as we are a week away from our show launch.”

Amandeep is known for her roles in the TV shows such as ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, and ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’.

She added more: “Due to the hectic shooting schedules, I have been very exhausted but as soon as I entered the temple, all the jitters, tiredness vanished and the only feeling I experienced was that of peace. Now that I have received Bappa’s blessings, I am all set for the launch of my new venture ‘Chashni’.”

‘Chashni’, produced by Sol Production is a twisted tale of the bond between two sisters, played by Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh, who become saas-bahu. Chandni, essayed by Amandeep, is a fire fighter. Meanwhile, Roshni, played by Srishti, is portrayed as a rebel. The show also stars Sai Ketan Rao in a lead role.

The show is set to air from March 9 on Star Plus.

