The Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Uttar Pradesh is likely to open for public from mid-November this year.

A proposal to this effect has already been sent to the state government.

The Amangarh Tiger Reserve in Bijnor district has been developed as an alternative to the Jim Corbett National Park (JCNP).

The 95 sq km area is adjacent to JCNP, and was notified as a tiger reserve in 2012. It was originally part of the JCNP, prior to the formation of Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

ATR forms an extension of and buffer to JCNP and is home to tigers, leopards, elephants and a wide variety of animal species.

Lalit Verma, Chief Conservator of Bareilly zone, under whose jurisdiction ATR falls, said, “The Amangarh Tiger Reserve has immense potential to attract tourists. Therefore, our plan was to develop it as an alternative to JCNP, which always remains under pressure due to the high influx of tourists during the season.”

Verma said that a detailed project report to develop it as a potential tourist spot has been sent to the state government for approval and they are hopeful of inviting tourists from mid-November onwards.

He added that the local youth, who have interest in nature and wildlife, will be inducted as tourist guides so that they could get employment.

Verma said a batch of youth has already been trained as guides, and gypsies would also be registered to start safari in the reserve.

He said the ATR would not only provide employment to local youth, but also help boost the economy of the area through the influx of tourists during the season.

As the reserve is internally connected to the jungle of JCNP, tigers, elephants, leopards and other animals easily venture into the reserve. A drive inside the reserve leads to the Jhirna range of JCNP.

Amangarh will be the third tiger reserve in UP after Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

