The Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Uttar Pradesh is now open for public.

Chief conservator of forests, Bareilly zone, Lalit Verma said that two routes for jungle safari had been developed inside the forest on which people could enjoy watching animals.

He said that the forest had a population of tigers, elephants, leopards, swamp deer, bears and many other animals.

“Beginning of eco-tourism would open up multiple opportunities for local residents, including youths,” Verma said, adding that it would also help in conservation of local ecology.

He said presently 5 Gypsies are available for the jungle safari and 14 local youths had been trained to become qualified guides.

“They will earn by guiding tourists inside the jungle.”

He hoped that tourism in Amangarh would gradually pick up and attract more tourists.

The ATR is situated in Bijnor district and shares its boundaries with Jim Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand.

The forest is spread over a large area which also works as buffer zone of Corbett Park.

Amangarh is well-connected through roads from national capital Delhi, Dehradun and Moradabad.

The nearest railway station is Najibabad which is connected to Delhi and Moradabad.

20221116-085205