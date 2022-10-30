INDIA

Amangarh Tiger Reserve to open for tourists from Nov 15

The Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR), will open for the first time for tourists from November 15.

Gyan Singh, sub-divisional forest officer, said, “The government had directed us to start the tourist activity from November 15, for which preparations are in full swing.”

The reserve is home to 27 tigers and hundreds of herbivores.

According to the officials, a budget of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked to make ATR a tourist place. The proposal is in the pipeline as the government is yet to release the fund.

The repair of approach roads and entry gates is being done with funds available at the department’s disposal.

At present, only government guest houses are available for tourists. According to officials, resorts will be developed in the area.

ATR is also the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra said, “Amangarh Tiger Reserve will be developed as a tourist place. The plan has been chalked out as we prepare to open for tourists next month.”

He said that ecotourism would help generate employment for locals.

