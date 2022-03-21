INDIA

Amantullah Khan questioned by CBI in Delhi Waqf Board ‘irregularities’

Delhi MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for several hours on Monday in connection with a case of alleged irregularities in the board’s functioning.

The CBI had in 2016, lodged a case of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Khan and others.

He was summoned at 10.30 a.m. and let off at around 5 p.m.

On March 17, the agency summoned him to join the investigation on March 21.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub section (1) of Section 41(A) of Cr.P.C, wehereby inform you that during the investigation of the case, registered at CBI, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the case. Hence, you are directed to appear before the probe agency on March 21,” read the CBI’s summons.

20220321-233202

