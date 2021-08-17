The best-selling Amar Chitra Katha’s 400 comic books pegged on Indian history, literature and mythology are to be adapted into animation content by Applause Entertainment.

Speaking about the partnership, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “Amar Chitra Katha is a household name in India with a diverse and celebrated library which deserves to be retold.”

The venture marks Applause’s foray into animation. The production house is best-known for its web series ‘Scam 1992’ and ‘City of Dreams’, which is now in its second season.

Amar Chitra Katha was founded in 1967 by the legendary Anant Pai and the combined sales of its comic books are said to add up to more than 1.5 million copies in 20+ languages.

Preeti Vyas, President and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha, said, “As the nation’s favourite storyteller, our mission has always been to provide Indian children a route to their roots and inspire in them a great sense of pride about India and being Indian.”

Striking a personal note, Nair said, “Like millions of other people, I have grown up reading these iconic comics and as a child, imagined them with dynamic visuals and dramatic sound and action. This is our opportunity to realise that dream.”

Explaining his vision, he added: “This partnership is a small step towards helping export Indian culture by taking a unique and deep-rooted cultural brand like Amar Chitra Katha to screens across the globe.”

–IANS

eka/srb