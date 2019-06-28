Amarinder congratulates Punjab-born Dave Chauhan for new job

Chandigarh, July 3 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday congratulated state born Canadian Police Superintendent Dave Chauhan on his appointment as chief of Canada’s largest homicide investigation team.

“A great feat which has made all of us here in Punjab proud. The contributions of Punjabis the world over are indeed exemplary,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Chauhan will head the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, his adopted country’s top murder investigation agency, replacing Donna Richardson, who is retiring after serving 30 years, finishing her career as head of the investigation team since 2016.

“I am humbled by this honour of leading an expert team of investigators and civilian staff and I look forward to working closely with our Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Municipal Police partners,” Chauhan said in a statement.

Chauhan arrived in Canada in 1985 from Malpur village in Punjab. His family lived in Calgary before moving to Ontario, where Chauhan attended high school and university.

