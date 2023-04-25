Senior BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a political stalwart in his own rights.

In his condolence message to Parkash Singh Badal’s son and Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh said he shared the family’s grief over this irreparable loss.

He said it was not only a loss to the family, but to the entire state and the country. Amarinder Singh also said that “Sardar Badal was a towering leader who commanded respect across states cutting across party lines”.

His absence will be felt for a long time and the void created will be difficult to fill, Amarinder Singh said.

