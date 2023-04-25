INDIA

Amarinder expresses grief over Parkash Singh Badal’s death

NewsWire
0
0

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a political stalwart in his own rights.

In his condolence message to Parkash Singh Badal’s son and Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh said he shared the family’s grief over this irreparable loss.

He said it was not only a loss to the family, but to the entire state and the country. Amarinder Singh also said that “Sardar Badal was a towering leader who commanded respect across states cutting across party lines”.

His absence will be felt for a long time and the void created will be difficult to fill, Amarinder Singh said.

20230425-215802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Archana Gautam teases Abdu Rozik, he calls her...

    Kerala HC slams woman cop for rude behaviour, seeks detailed report

    Aravallis to get 20 more artificial ponds

    Delhi to get 500 temporary ICU beds at Ramlila Maidan