Amarinder gives patient hearing to man who breached his security

Mohali (Punjab), Dec 5 (IANS) In a major security breach of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday, an man reached close to him to air his grievance over the alleged forcible vacation of his shop. The former too obliged him by giving patient hearing to his woes.

Carrying complaint documents against local authorities over their callous attitude, the man aired his grievances when the Chief Minister was addressing investors in a live news channel show on the inaugural of the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 here.

The Chief Minister briefly heard the complaint of Amandeep Singh, a resident of Derabassi town.

He handed over certain documents to Amarinder Singh before being whisked away by security personnel.

However, the Chief Minister asked his security persons to let him wait till the end of the session, after which he met Amandeep to hear his grievance.

Amandeep complained that while a case relating to his shop in Derabassi was still pending in court, a property dealer had dispossessed him of it and locked him out.

Taking cognizance of his grievance, the Chief Minister soon after the programme ordered senior police and administrative officials to investigate and take suitable action.

Meanwhile, in view of the apparent breach of security involved, the Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, who was also present at the spot, has sought a detailed report into the incident to identify the security lapse, if any, and take suitable action.

