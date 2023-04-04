INDIALIFESTYLE

Amarinder seeks time-bound crop damage relief, Sukhbir demands Rs 50K per acre

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded time-bound compensation for the farmers whose wheat crop has been damaged by recent rains, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal demanded release of crop relief at the rate of Rs 50,000 per acre.

Capt Amarinder Singh said the government should also consider providing interim relief for the farmers till the actual compensation is worked out after special ‘girdawari’, which is likely to take some time.

He said Rs 15,000 compensation announced by the government was too less as the losses to farmers were quite enormous and demanded that the compensation must be at least Rs 30,000 per acre.

The former chief minister said the unprecedented rains had caused devastating damage to the standing wheat crops across the state. He said most of the farmers have been badly hit. This, he added, will also affect the yield and eventually the income of the farmers who are already reeling under severe economic crisis.

Slamming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the SAD president said “what is the Chief Minister waiting for?

The complete destruction of the wheat crop in nearly half of the state is there for all to see. It has also been corroborated by agricultural experts. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also promised to give compensation immediately after crop damage on the ‘Delhi Model’ and should make good its promise instead of delaying the assessment procedure to deny relief to farmers as it had done last year also.

Farmers have not received compensation for damage done to wheat and cotton crops last year which should also be given immediately, Badal added.

Capt Amarinder said while the government has been claiming to have ordered a special girdawari, the ground reports suggest that no official has reached out to farmers as yet to assess their losses.

“This means that it will take more time and till then the farmers should be provided some interim relief to enable them to sow the next crop and manage day-to-day affairs,” he added, while urging the government to take the relief measures at war-footing.

20230404-171002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Non-BJP CMs’ conclave likely in Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

    Plea claims backdoor appointments at J&K High Court, SC issues notice

    BharatPe strongly denies out-of-court settlement talks with Ashneer

    MACP scheme in armed forces not irrational but well-considered decision: SC