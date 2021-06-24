The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organised ‘Pratham Pooja at the Amarnath holy cave in Jammu & Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of ‘Jyeshtha Purnima on Thursday.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, performed Pratham Pooja on Jyeshtha Purnima at the cave, amid chanting of Vedic mantras to invoke the blessings of Lord Amarnath. A ‘Hawan’ was also performed.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organising Pratham Pooja on Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for the peaceful conduct of the annual Yatra.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Amarnath Yatra 2021 has been cancelled, but the Shrine Board is committed to carry out all religious rituals a per past practice, the CEO said.

“With the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is a source of strength for people during this difficult time, we shall overcome this health crisis and work towards welfare of the mankind,” he said.

The CEO further said in order to respect the religious sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide, SASB has made all arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave.

The SASB would perform morning and evening ‘Aarti’ of the holy ice ‘Lingam’ at the cave shrine from June 28 to Shravan Purnima falling on August 22. The timing of the Aarti would be 6.00 a.m to 6.30 a.m in the morning and 5.00 p.m to 5.30 p.m in the evening.

Devotees can also have ‘Darshan’ through live telecast of Morning and Evening Aarti through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website link: http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html or through Shrine Board’s Android based application.

–IANS

