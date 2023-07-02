Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Amarnath Yatra Base camp at Baltal on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements made for the sacred pilgrimage.

At the base camp, the LG interacted with the officers of Civil Administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and all other stakeholders involved in ensuring best of arrangements for devotees.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra holds great relevance in our tradition and it is a symbol of peace, harmony and inclusive growth. I could feel the ecstatic joy of pilgrims at Baltal, who were getting ready for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage,” LG said.

He said that the congregation of seekers and keepers of divine wisdom from across the country are here to celebrate one of the oldest spiritual traditions of India.

He said that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is as much about sharing new ideas, reforms in different states as it is about search for the supreme truth and spiritual strength.

“Each step towards the holy cave is eternal contentment, human bonding and source of inspiration for the entire society.

“Yatra also reflects Unity in Diversity in this enchanted land and people from different faith, sects contribute to make it a smooth and enjoyable journey for the seekers,” LG said.

It sows the seed of bliss and creates the path for inner transformation, promotion of cultural ethos, LG said.

