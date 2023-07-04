INDIA

Amarnath Yatra: J&K LG visits base camps at Nunwan, Chandanwari

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps.

LG took stock of the arrangements and directed all concerned departments to take every possible measure to make Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra smooth, safe and hassle-free for devotees.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has contributed immensely to our composite culture in the last several centuries. The annual pilgrimage provides a perfect opportunity to showcase J&K’s priceless culture and historic transformation,” LG said.

LG said: “Annual pilgrimage brings people from different walks of life and states together at one place. It is not only a symbol of brotherhood of humankind but also shows the path to spiritual salvation and inspires all to embrace equality, compassion and humanism”.

“World’s eyes are on J&K, as we celebrate the annual yatra. All the concerned authorities should work together to give a warm welcome and memorable experience to the pilgrims,” he said.

