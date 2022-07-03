A total of 40,233 Yatris had darshan at the holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the first four days of the Amarnath Yatra 2022, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said so far since the Yatra started on June 30, 40,233 pilgrims visited the cave shrine, situated 3,888 metres above the sea level, and housing an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe the structure represents mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Officials said 5 devotees have so far died during the Yatra. “Of these, four died of natural causes and 5th devotee died after he fell down from the horse back,” an official said.

One pilgrim, identified as Virender Gupta, is missing from Chandanwari-Sheshnag route in Anantnag.

The Yatra started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

20220703-184201