Due to heavy rain in the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, authorities temporarily suspended the Amaranth Yatra on Saturday, with no pilgrims allowed to move from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley.

“Heavy rain continues along both Pahalgam and Baltal routes to the holy cave. Keeping in mind the safety of the pilgrims, the Yatra has been suspended till weather improves,” officials said.

“Meanwhile, no Yatri vehicle was allowed to move from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the valley today. Rain also continues along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which has been blocked due to landslide in the Cafeteria Morh area of Ramban district.

“All the Yatris are safe at the two base camps and at different transit points along the route,” the officials added.

Due to bad weather, the Yatra remained suspended on Friday as well.

So far, over 87,000 pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra which started on July 1 and will end after 62 days on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

There was light snowfall on Saturday morning near the cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea-level.

