INDIA

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather

NewsWire
0
0

Due to heavy rain in the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, authorities temporarily suspended the Amaranth Yatra on Saturday, with no pilgrims allowed to move from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley.

“Heavy rain continues along both Pahalgam and Baltal routes to the holy cave. Keeping in mind the safety of the pilgrims, the Yatra has been suspended till weather improves,” officials said.

“Meanwhile, no Yatri vehicle was allowed to move from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the valley today. Rain also continues along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which has been blocked due to landslide in the Cafeteria Morh area of Ramban district.

“All the Yatris are safe at the two base camps and at different transit points along the route,” the officials added.

Due to bad weather, the Yatra remained suspended on Friday as well.

So far, over 87,000 pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra which started on July 1 and will end after 62 days on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

There was light snowfall on Saturday morning near the cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above the sea-level.

2023070835758

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After cancelling Chennai trip, Nitish postpones cabinet meet today

    ED arrests businessman Dinesh Arora in Delhi excise policy case

    Bengal panchayat polls: Central forces personnel to conduct route marches from...

    Cabinet clears national green hydrogen mission with an outlay of Rs...